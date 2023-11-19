Watch: UAE royal visits Palestinian children, families receiving treatment in hospitals

Photo: Screengrab

Published: Sun 19 Nov 2023, 9:35 PM Last updated: Sun 19 Nov 2023, 9:39 PM

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court, visited Palestinian children and their families receiving medical treatment in UAE hospitals.

The initiative is a part of the continued humanitarian relief supporting the Palestinian people.

Sheikh Theyab met with injured children and adult family members, as well as child cancer patients from Palestine, who are receiving treatment in the UAE under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to treat 1,000 Palestinian children at UAE healthcare facilities.

Sheikh Theyab spoke with the children and their families, and wished them a speedy recovery.

