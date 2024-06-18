Watch: UAE provides Eid clothing, food to underprivileged Somali families

Dubai Police is allowing commemorative photos with Tesla Cybertruck for the next four days
The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) distributed Eid clothing to 600 families in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, along with 3,500 sacrificial animals, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.
The ERC said this initiative is part of its continuous efforts to support underprivileged families, and alleviate their burdens, in line with the UAE's show of solidarity towards friendly people.
The event was attended by several representatives of the ERC and local authorities who commended the ERC's role in providing support and assistance to those in need around the world.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Watch the video below:
ALSO READ:
Dubai Police is allowing commemorative photos with Tesla Cybertruck for the next four days
Abu Dhabi Mobility has announced launch of vehicle towing service in Al Ain to regulate public parking, improve traffic flow
In a ‘loan scam’, a dubious lending company would ask victims to first deposit a processing fee to secure a loan
Police have cordoned off the three left-most lanes, which has left just three other lanes for motorists to use
The leaders have sent messages to President Jóhannesson, and to the Icelandic Prime Minister, Bjarni Benediktsson.
Residents told to beware of phishing attempts and not to click any suspicious links
The 15-year-old has designed a smart wristband for the health and safety of the elderly
In August last year, the mercury had reached 50.8°C in Abu Dhabi