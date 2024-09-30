Watch: UAE provides drinking water to medical points in Gaza

On the reopening day, visitors will have the chance to participate in a naming event for the park’s new moon bears and the white rhino calf
The United Arab Emirates continues to support Palestinian people in overcoming humanitarian challenges faced by the residents of the Gaza Strip.
The Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team distributed potable water to medical points and areas where displaced people have gathered in Khan Yunis as part of a campaign aimed at alleviating the suffering of patients and supporting medical points.
Volunteer teams provided water tanks to medical points to ease difficulties in accessing water amid the challenges faced by Gaza's residents.
The UAE is addressing the water crisis in the Gaza Strip through various projects, including repairing water lines and networks in Khan Yunis and northern Gaza, supplying water tanks, and distributing potable water to displaced people in camps, in an effort to alleviate their suffering amid the difficult circumstances faced by the residents of the Gaza Strip.
On the reopening day, visitors will have the chance to participate in a naming event for the park’s new moon bears and the white rhino calf
Resorting to DIY methods to combat fungi problems will not be effective if the infestation is severe and must be handled by professionals
Cardiologists recommend that healthy adults undergo cardiac checks every two to four years, particularly those 40 years old and above
The top diplomat reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to enhancing its cooperation and partnership with the UN
Brent oil prices averaged nearly $73 a barrel in September compared to $78.63 a barrel in August
In a video shared on X, visuals can be seen of the car's badly damaged front end
If the airways company does not co-operate, the passenger may consider filing a complaint with the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority
UAE airlines have suspended flights to Lebanon until October 1 due to the ongoing crossfire