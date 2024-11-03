Watch: UAE President raises flag with students at Qasr Al Hosn

The Dubai Ruler also shared a video highlighting the flag, 'the symbol of our union, our unity, and our strength'
Photo: Screengrab from video shared by President Sheikh Mohamed/X
As UAE celebrates Flag Day on November 3, President Sheikh Mohamed raised the flag at Qasr Al Hosn.
"We proudly raised the UAE flag at Qasr Al Hosn, accompanied by a number of outstanding students," he posted on X.
The leader shared his optimism about the children, and their efforts to keep the flag flying high "with their determination, dedication, and excellence in all fields."
On the occasion, the UAE Prime Minister also shared a video highlighting the flag, "the symbol of our union, our unity, and our strength."
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai hailed the flag as the "banner of our pride, our glory, and the symbol of our country."
"Our hearts and efforts unite to serve our people and our country," he said, adding that the people's achievements soar with the flag.
On November 1, several institutions across the country raised the UAE flag at the same time (11am), following a call by the Dubai Ruler.
Earlier, Dubai launched a new campaign to celebrate key national occasions in the UAE. Starting on November 3, this campaign will last till December 3. During this time, residents can expect fireworks, parades, and concerts. Other festivities include seasonal markets, light shows, and events at Dubai airports.
