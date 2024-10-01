Watch: UAE President meets award-winning students who bagged global medals

Photos: Wam

Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 10:51 PM Last updated: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 11:40 PM

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed met with a number of students to congratulate them on their award-winning performances representing the Emirates in international competitions on Tuesday.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, the Ruler expressed his pride in the students' impressive achievements who won a number of medals and awards at this year’s Indonesia Inventors Day in Bali and the International Economics Olympiad in Hong Kong.

The leader praised the students for their dedication and hard work, noting that their success served to advance their own ambitions and also demonstrated the capabilities of the UAE’s youth on the global stage.

He wished them ongoing success and encouraged them to continue aiming high, so they could bring further honour to themselves, their families, and the nation.