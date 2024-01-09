'Welcome to India, my brother': PM Modi receives UAE President ahead of global summit

Published: Tue 9 Jan 2024, 4:35 PM Last updated: Tue 9 Jan 2024, 5:34 PM

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is visiting India.

The President was received by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, among other dignitaries.

The two leaders reviewed a large-scale artwork featuring portraits of His Highness and the Indian Prime Minister, and they witnessed a performance by a local folk group.

The UAE President is there to attend the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit alongside other world leaders and will also reportedly conduct a roadshow with Indian PM Modi.

Watch the video of his arrival in India below:

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was also seen waving at crowds of people that had lined up across the road in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

PM Modi inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show on Tuesday, where many industries and business sectors will be showcased under one umbrella.

The event will be inaugurated today and will continue till January 13, 2024.

