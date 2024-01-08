UAE

Watch: UAE President arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

The Ruler was accompanied by many senior officials and the UAE ambassador to Azerbaijan

By Wam

Published: Mon 8 Jan 2024, 7:30 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Baku on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan at the invitation of Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan.

The official delegation includes Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Mohammed Murad Al Balushi, UAE Ambassador to Azerbaijan; and a number of senior UAE officials.

