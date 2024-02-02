Watch: UAE residents ride e-scooters recklessly on roads, narrowly miss causing accidents

Published: Fri 2 Feb 2024, 2:35 PM Last updated: Fri 2 Feb 2024, 2:53 PM

If you have and use an electric scooter in the capital, then the police has issued a reminder for you.

Abu Dhabi Police took to its social media platforms to remind residents to use their electric scooters in designated locations and showed the dangers of riding the e-scooter in non-designated locations.

The Police shared a video in which men were seeing riding e-scooters on roads and without the necessary protective gear.

In the caption, the authority reminded motorists to abide by the rules and urged parents to monitor their children's activities.

Riders have also been urged to use their e-scooters with a helmet and protectors for the knees and elbows.

ALSO READ: