Watch: UAE pilot recalls living in 'isolated spaces' during Mars simulation

Published: Sat 28 Sep 2024, 4:05 PM Last updated: Sat 28 Sep 2024, 4:08 PM

Living in isolated, confined spaces for 45 days, Captain Dr Shareef Al Romaithi experienced what it would feel like to stay in the red planet's atmosphere.

The Etihad Airways pilot performed simulated Mars walks and maintained contact with control centre in Houston during the Mars Analog study, carried out by NASA and the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC).

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He recalled that the four crew members had to follow strict schedules and perform several activities while staying in confined spaces to understand the impact of isolation on the members' performance and mental health.

Watch the video, shared by Abu Dhabi Media Office, here:

The captain said he was "proud to represent UAE in an international arena," and hoped his participation in the UAE Analog Programme would be a source of motivation for Emirati youth.