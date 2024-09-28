E-Paper

Watch: UAE pilot recalls living in 'isolated spaces' during Mars simulation

The captain said he was proud to represent UAE in an international arena

by

Web Desk
Published: Sat 28 Sep 2024, 4:05 PM

Last updated: Sat 28 Sep 2024, 4:08 PM

Living in isolated, confined spaces for 45 days, Captain Dr Shareef Al Romaithi experienced what it would feel like to stay in the red planet's atmosphere.

The Etihad Airways pilot performed simulated Mars walks and maintained contact with control centre in Houston during the Mars Analog study, carried out by NASA and the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC).


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He recalled that the four crew members had to follow strict schedules and perform several activities while staying in confined spaces to understand the impact of isolation on the members' performance and mental health.

Watch the video, shared by Abu Dhabi Media Office, here:

The captain said he was "proud to represent UAE in an international arena," and hoped his participation in the UAE Analog Programme would be a source of motivation for Emirati youth.

Out of the 18 studies conducted in the programme, 6 were carried out by UAE universities. Al Romaithi, who joined Etihad Airways in 2007, and is the only pilot in the study, said the inclusion of a pilot was "a strategic move" by MBRSC.

The pilot added that the collaboration with NASA enhances UAE's position "in terms of cooperation with international space agencies which contributes to creating opportunities to share technologies and resources to further develop the UAE's space sector."

Web Desk

