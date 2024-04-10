Watch: UAE leaders offer prayers, exchange greetings on Eid Al Fitr

Photo: WAM

Published: Wed 10 Apr 2024, 11:27 AM Last updated: Wed 10 Apr 2024, 11:42 AM

On the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, UAE leaders offered prayers with other worshippers in various emirates on Wednesday.

The leaders exchanged greetings with other worshippers at the mosques and musallahs and also wished citizens and residents on the joyous occasion.

UAE announced the first day of Eid Al Fitr on April 10 after the Shawwal moon was not sighted on Monday night. Public and private sector employees are enjoying a 9-day long break and will resume work on April 15.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Abu Dhabi

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed performed prayers alongside worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

During the Eid sermon, Dr Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Director General of the UAE Council for Fatwa, highlighted the importance of family bonds in bringing joy into our lives.

Photos: Wam

He also prayed to God to bless everyone on this occasion, and to bless the UAE with continued stability and prosperity.

Following the prayer, Sheikh Mohamed exchanged greetings with worshippers.

The UAE President then visited the tomb of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and asked God to rest his soul in eternal peace.

Dubai

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, along with Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, offered prayers at the Zabeel Grand Mosque.

Photo: Dubai Media Office

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, extended his Eid greetings to the people of the UAE, as well as to the Arab world and Islamic nations.

In his message on social media, Sheikh Mohammed 'congratulated the people of the Emirates and all Arab and Islamic peoples on Eid'. He wrote: "May God shower His blessings upon us all and grant us the opportunity to celebrate this joyous occasion with goodness and prosperity. May our acts of obedience during this blessed month be accepted."

Sharjah

Meanwhile, Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, performed prayers at Al Badee Musallah.

Photo: WAM

Watch the video below:

Dr Salem Al Doubi led the prayer and delivered the Eid Al Fitr sermon, during which he underscored the need to strengthen bonds with family and friends and practice compassion with others.

Ras Al Khaimah

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, performed prayers at the Eid Grand Musalla in Khuzam.

Photo: WAM

Watch the video below:

Fujairah

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, offered prayers at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Photo: WAM

Watch the video below:

Umm Al Quwain

Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, performed prayers at the Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque in the emirate.

Watch the video below:

Ajman

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, offered prayers at Al Zaher Palace mosque.

Photo: WAM

Watch the video below:

ALSO READ: