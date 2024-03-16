Watch: UAE flies in 98 wounded Palestinians, including 40 children, cancer patients from Gaza

Photos: WAM

The 13th group of wounded Palestinian children and cancer patients arrived in the UAE on early Saturday in response to the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to provide medical treatment for 1,000 wounded children, and 1,000 cancer patients from the Gaza Strip, in the UAE's hospitals.

Departing from Al Arish International Airport, a plane landed at the Zayed International Airport, carrying 98 Palestinians, including 40 children in need of urgent medical assistance for severe injuries and burns, as well as cancer patients requiring intensive treatment. They were accompanied by 58 family members.

With the arrival of this new group of wounded and injured people, the total number of patients and companions received by hospitals in the UAE has reached 1,154. This includes 585 wounded children and cancer patients, as well as 569 companions.

Upon the arrival of the plane, the medical teams began the process of transferring the wounded and injured patients whose cases required immediate transfer to hospitals for medical care. The remaining cases and companions were transferred to the Emirates Humanitarian City, where they will be staying.

The city includes a preventive health centre equipped with the latest medical equipment. It has been designed to the highest standards, taking into consideration the privacy and providing comfort and psychological support. In addition, the city administration has provided a nursery for children and specialised programmes for school and university education so that the Palestinian students can continue their academic studies.

The city provides various recreational programmes for all age groups in the outdoor facilities and indoor halls equipped with advanced entertainment facilities. The city also organises social interaction activities on a regular basis in cooperation with its partners, as part of the psychological support and to provide an environment and community that enjoy comfort, containment, and stability.

