Watch: UAE, Egypt airdrop 53 tonnes of humanitarian aid in Gaza

Published: Thu 7 Mar 2024, 5:57 PM

The UAE and Egypt continued to airdrop humanitarian and relief aid into the northern Gaza Strip.

The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence has announced the implementation of the fourth airdrop of humanitarian and relief aid, carried out by the UAE Air Force and the Egyptian Air Force in the northern Gaza Strip, as part of the 'Birds of Goodness' operation, which aims to alleviate the suffering of the war-ravaged Palestinian people.

Joint teams from both countries carried out the operation using aircraft carrying about 53 tonnes of food and medical aid, bringing the total to 169 tonnes since the operation's launch.

Watch the video below:

Operation "Birds of Goodness" is part of the 'Gallant Knight 3' humanitarian operation, which was launched on November 5, 2023, in line with the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed.

The operation will run for several weeks.

