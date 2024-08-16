Watch: UAE distributes urgent aid to displaced Palestinians from Gaza

Photo & Video: WAM

Published: Fri 16 Aug 2024, 5:56 PM

The UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has provided urgent humanitarian aid to those displaced from the eastern Khan Younis neighbourhoods in response to the recent wave of threats and evacuations.

The aid aims to alleviate the suffering of those affected and support them during these challenging times.

The aid included the provision of shelter tents, food parcels, and emergency supplies, reaffirming the UAE's commitment to meeting the needs of affected Palestinians.

Watch the video below: