Watch: UAE delegation visits Emirati integrated field hospital in Gaza

An Emirati medical delegation visited the integrated field hospital established by the UAE in the Gaza Strip to support the health system there and provide the necessary medical treatment and first-aid services to the Palestinian people in the Strip.

The delegation, led by Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, visited the wounded at the hospital, and was briefed by representatives of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) Authority — who are currently in the strip carrying out relief and humanitarian tasks as part of the 'Operation Gallant Knight 3' — on the hospital's facilities and operational practices.

Al Ghaithi said: "This visit builds on the UAE's unwavering commitment to stand with our Palestinian brothers and sisters. We're here to address their urgent needs, deliver essential healthcare to the wounded and injured, and continue the vital work of Operation Gallant Knight 3. Through this mission, we reaffirm our steadfast humanitarian approach, extending a helping hand to alleviate suffering and support the Palestinian people in Gaza under various circumstances."

An experienced Emirati medical team has assumed management of the field hospital in the Gaza Strip, bringing their specialised skills and dedication to deliver essential healthcare and humanitarian support to the Palestinian people.

Equipped for a range of medical needs, the hospital boasts dedicated operating rooms for general, paediatric, and vascular surgeries. Its advanced facilities extend to adult and child intensive care units, a cutting-edge anaesthesia department, and specialised clinics catering to diverse fields like internal medicine, dentistry, orthopaedics, psychiatry, family medicine, paediatrics, and gynaecology.

The hospital offers a full spectrum of supportive medical services alongside advanced CT and X-ray facilities. Equipped with the latest technology, the on-site pharmacy and laboratory enable rapid and accurate diagnoses, paving the way for personalised treatment plans that adhere to the highest international standards and protocols. This integrated approach ensures optimal outcomes for each patient and beneficiary.