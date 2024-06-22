Watch: UAE authority urges parents to install baby gates to protect children in homes

File photo

Published: Sat 22 Jun 2024, 5:09 PM

From having a dedicated baby bag to having no real sleep schedule, new parents make multiple changes in their lives when their children enter the world.

Baby-proofing sharp edges of furniture and handles around the house has now become common in most homes. However, an authority in the UAE has also urged parents to install baby gates within the house.

Abu Dhabi Civil Defence said in a post that parents should install baby gates to avoid mishaps in the house. In a tweet, they shared a video showing the dangers that children are exposed to when they are playing in the house.

From potentially tripping over steps to accidentally falling down from the first floor of the home – the video highlighted several dangers that can often be overlooked in houses.