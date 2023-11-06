Watch: UAE armed forces demonstrate military might in special parade

Emergency calls to 999 had a response rate of 99.7% within 10 seconds
UAE witnessed a grand spectacle of military might on Sunday, as the country's armed forces highlighted their advanced defensive capabilities in the presence of the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The demonstration involved mock combat scenarios that saw land, sea, and air forces tackle several highly challenging conditions and complex situations.
A video shared by the Abu Dhabi Media Office shows military personnel carrying out a wide range of impressive manoeuvres, from jumping out of a plane into the sea to launching missiles at 'enemy' targets.
Other parts of the video show women in abayas hanging off cars and vehicles drifting in skilful formation. The K9, cavalry, and paratrooper units were also involved in the demonstration. From naval officers wading through water, to camouflaged land soldiers holding sniper guns, the armed forces of the UAE could be seen in their element, showcasing their readiness for any kind of combat.
Watch the video here:
On this occasion, the President praised the high readiness of the Armed Forces and security forces, the advanced level of their members and units, and the sophisticated capabilities they possess. He confirmed that the Armed Forces have faithfully guarded the UAE's developmental journey for decades and will continue to be a symbol of the nation's resilience and honour.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also commended the security forces for their vigilance in effectively upholding community safety and security. He expressed his appreciation and gratitude for their dedicated national service.
The Union Fortress 9 military parade was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, along with a number of Sheikhs, ministers and high-ranking state officials.
In attendance as well were Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Issa Al Mazrouei, Armed Forces Chief of Staff along with a number of top brass, invitees and some members of the public.
(With inputs from WAM)
