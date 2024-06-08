Watch: UAE ambassador tours pilgrims' camps ahead of Haj 2024

Desi Pak Punjab Restaurant will remain closed until all requirements are met and all food safety problems are addressed
Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, toured the UAE pilgrims' camps in the holy sites ahead of Haj 2024.
During the visit, he was briefed on the preparations, facilities, and services for UAE pilgrims in anticipation of this year's Haj rituals.
During the inspection tour, the UAE Ambassador was accompanied by Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat and Head of the UAE Pilgrims' Office, and Nasser Huwaiden Al Ketbi, UAE Consul General in Jeddah, along with several officials from the UAE Pilgrims Affairs Office.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
He commended the proactive efforts and ongoing preparations for welcoming UAE pilgrims.
Watch the video below:
He also expressed confidence in the field teams of the UAE Pilgrims Office to provide advanced services ensuring the comfort and safety of pilgrims throughout their stay in the holy sites.
The UAE Pilgrims Committee continues to monitor the preparations of the pilgrims' camps in Mina and Arafat around the clock, receiving periodic reports throughout the day regarding the camps' readiness.
The UAE official delegation, including members of the UAE Pilgrims Affairs Office, had arrived on Thursday in Jeddah via Zayed International Airport.
ALSO READ:
Desi Pak Punjab Restaurant will remain closed until all requirements are met and all food safety problems are addressed
The celebrations will be held ahead of the actual of commemoration of Philippine Independence Day on June 12
These breaks, which are mandated for those working outdoors between 12.30pm and 3pm, will be implemented from June 15 till September 15
Residents are set to get one day off for Arafah Day, and three days off for the Eid Al Adha according to the government's list of public holidays
Temperatures will reach up to 42ºC and 39ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively
This summer, cooler temperatures in Salalah and Abha are beckoning residents
Emirati Mohammed Al Kaabi bought a 2002 Dodge van that he modified and equipped as his mobile home
The KBAs play a crucial role in contributing to the protection of biodiversity from extinction