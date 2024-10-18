Watch: Truck crashes into car after UAE driver stops on highway; police issue warning

Two drivers in Abu Dhabi caused serious accidents after suddenly stopping on the road due to unexpected hazards, a police video showed on Friday.

One motorist stopped after seeing a mattress flying off a pickup truck while the other halted after spotting steel rods lying on the highway. In both cases, the separate crashes could have been avoided if the drivers just veered away from the hazards and kept moving.

The first accident seen in the footage started with a pickup truck carrying a pile of mattresses. As it was moving on the road, one mattress fell off, prompting other drivers to swerve and shift lanes.

However, one white vehicle stopped instead of avoiding the mattress. A water delivery truck is then seen crashing into the car. The heavy vehicle flipped to its side, nearly hitting other motorists.

Watch the video below:

In the second accident footage, some steel rods are seen rolling onto the highway. Several cars just drove over the rods but one white van suddenly stopped, causing a car to ram into its rear door.

"Just avoid such unexpected hazards on the roads; do not stop for any reason," the Abu Dhabi Police said in its post. "Avoid all distractions and focus only on driving."