Watch: Sheikh Mohammed shares Idris Elba asking world to 'bring your impossible' to UAE

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 12:36 PM Last updated: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 2:27 PM

Idris Elba, the Hollywood superstar and UN Goodwill Ambassador has a deep admiration for the UAE.

In a social media post shared by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, the renowned actor is seen speaking passionately about the Emirates, calling it a place where you can "bring your impossible".

He describes the UAE as a "place where you can invent the future and create it". With visionary and groundbreaking projects regularly up its sleeve, the UAE embraces ambitious, futuristic development master plans.

In the video, Elba extends an invitation to visitors, encouraging them to bring their own "impossible" dreams to the Emirates. He narrates over a slick video with some masterful special effects as the featured actor battles a world in which the laws of physics seem to be non-existent. That is, until he free-falls into Dubai, landing right on top of a building set against the backdrop of the city's ultimate iconic landmark: the Burj Khalifa. Dubai is not just a city where dreams are pursued, but one 'where they are surpassed', says Elba.

Elba is not new to the landscape of Dubai. In February 2023, during the World Government Summit (WGS), he sat down with Jeffrey Katzenberg, co-founder of DreamWorks, to discuss the craft of storytelling.