Watch: Sheikh Mohamed shares rare childhood photos, leads tributes on World Teachers' Day

On the occasion of World Teachers' Day, UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan hailed the role of educators through a heartwarming video.

The leader took to X, formerly Twitter, to say that the leadership recognises "the important role of teachers in nurturing our children's potential as global citizens".

The video opens with a teacher writing on a blackboard that then cuts to a young Sheikh Mohamed, who is seen standing in front of his teacher as he writes on a blackboard.

The royal was then seen meeting teachers and speaking to them at an event. He individually greeted every single educator present there and shook their hand.

He captioned the video, "On World Teachers’ Day, we recognise the important role of teachers in nurturing our children's potential as global citizens. Through their unwavering dedication, teachers are essential in instilling key values in our children and shaping young minds for a bright future."

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, also took to the micro-blogging platform to recognise teachers on the occasion.

The leader gave an ode to all kinds of teachers, not just those who teach in schools. He spoke of prophets, parents – especially mothers – and said that "we are all teachers".

The video shows the Ruler walking around in Dubai schools and speaking to students. He even speaks to them and learns about their projects and attends demonstrations.

The leader captioned the video, "The teacher is the most honourable job known to mankind... Prophets are teachers of good people... Leaders are teachers and role models for their people... Mothers and fathers are teachers in their families... The mother is a teacher... We are all teachers... On Teacher’s Day we thank and appreciate all the teachers, male and female, who are loyal to their national duties... From our schools we see a future. Our country.."

Teachers' Day is celebrated on October 5, across the globe. It is celebrated to commemorate the signing of recommendation by the International Labour Organisation and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation.

