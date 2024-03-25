Watch: Sheikh Mohamed breaks fast with UAE faithful again, visits Sheikh Zayed's tomb at Grand Mosque

Published: Mon 25 Mar 2024, 9:45 AM Last updated: Mon 25 Mar 2024, 9:51 AM

It was just another Sunday for these faithful as they gathered to break their fast at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. But to their surprise, exactly a week after gracing the same courtyard, the UAE's president, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan joined them to break their fast.

As he approached the group, some whipped their phones out to capture the moment, while others craned their necks to get a glimpse of the esteemed Ruler.

Under a grey sky after light rains in parts of the country, the President sat side by side with the people, as boxes of food along with water, laban and juices lined up along the long spread.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Joined by other officials, Sheikh Mohamed was seen conversing with those sitting next to him, as onlookers watched on.

Here are videos of the leader at the iftar:

Photo: emiratesroyalfamily/Instagram

In another video shared, the leader meets eyes with one of the faithful and waves at him while smiling, leaving a look of delight on the face of the resident.

In other videos, the President was seen visiting the tomb of the founding father of the UAE, Sheikh Zayed. A moment of silence fell upon the gathering as he raised his hands to offer prayers for the late leader.

Watch the video here:

This is not the first time the President has made such a humble gesture. Apart from last week's iftar near Abu Dhabi's stunning mosque, the leader has had encounters with residents that left them in awe.

From taking a selfie with a resident while on a casual stroll through the mall to pulling over on a road and taking pictures with expats, the leader's warmth and down to earth actions have left an endearing impression on people's hearts.

ALSO READ: