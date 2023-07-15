Watch: Sheikh Hamdan shares rare clips of Sheikh Mohammed in heartwarming video for father's birthday

The clip, which includes an ode to Dubai, featured idyllic sceneries from different pockets of the city

Screengrabs

by Kirstin Bernabe Published: Sat 15 Jul 2023, 2:44 PM Last updated: Sat 15 Jul 2023, 4:27 PM

When it comes to birthday greetings on social media, trust the Crown Prince of Dubai to go the extra mile. As his father — His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoium, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai — turns 74 today, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum shared a heartwarming video with an ode to Dubai.

The video featured clips of a smiling Sheikh Mohammed meeting people and admiring the views of Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan's Arabic poem revolved around the beauty of the city and the vision that turned it into a gem that it is now. "Dubai, the pride of the gentle breeze ... It becomes majestic at night..." some parts read.

As each line appears on the screen, the video shows rare clips of Sheikh Mohammed at different moments. One showed a younger Sheikh Mohammed riding a horse, another featured him celebrating victories. Other clips captured the grand opening night the Museum of the Future, and an idyllic scene of Sheikh Mohammed watching a small turtle paddle its way to the sea.

Here are the videos:

As the poem said, "Dubai becomes more beautiful..." because of the vision behind it. The rest of clip captured beautiful sceneries from different pockets of the city.

