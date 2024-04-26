UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Watch: Sheikh Hamdan meets children who helped clean up Dubai neighbourhoods after record rains

Sheikh Hamdan joined the kids as they browsed through some photos that captured how they used broomsticks and helped their community

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: Dubai Media Office
Photo: Dubai Media Office

Published: Fri 26 Apr 2024, 1:38 PM

Last updated: Fri 26 Apr 2024, 1:57 PM

Thousands of Emiratis came together in a major clean-up drive after torrential rains wreaked havoc in the country last week — and among those who came forward to scrub off neighbourhoods were little children.

On Friday, the Dubai Crown Prince met the Emirati kids. "We're all happy that you participated in the clean-up," he said as he sat with them in a circle. "After all, this is your country."


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A video shared by the Dubai Media Office shows how a huge group of Emiratis shovelled dirt and dust in a neighbourhood and how children held broomsticks with their little hands to help:


During the meet-up, Sheikh Hamdan joined the kids as they browsed through some photos that documented their contributions to the clean-up drive.

"Their participation underscores the importance of instilling in children a love for their homeland and encouraging them to embody these values in actions and achievements that serve both their families and society," he said.

The Crown Prince lauded the children for acknowledging their responsibilities as citizen of the country. This, he said, shows them the value of solidarity and cooperation at such a young age.

The meeting was attended by Alia Alshamlan, founder and managing director of Furjan Dubai.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE