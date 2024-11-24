Watch: UAE National Day celebration begins in Sharjah with military parade

Big crowds of residents attended a celebratory parade organised by Sharjah Police to celebrate the UAE's 53rd National Day or Eid Al Etihad on the northern coast of Dibba Al Hisn.

The event, held in collaboration with the Sharjah Police Academy, began with a military parade featuring personnel from the Sharjah Police General Command, the General Command of the Amiri Guard, students from the Sharjah Police Academy, and the Sharjah Civil Defense Authority.

The personnel demonstrated their skills in marching and field drills and they were accompanied by the academy's military band.

This demonstration was followed by a procession showcasing various vehicles and equipment belonging to the emirate's security forces. The showcased vehicles were equipped with advanced systems and technologies for police and security missions, rapid response, and firefighting operations. Watch the full video below:

Sharjah has promised an exciting lineup of festivities and entertainment for residents and visitors to mark the country's National Day. The Union Day Celebrations Committee recently announced that the festivities to mark the four-day holiday will run from November 21 to December 2.

On the national level, Al Ain will play host to the UAE’s National Day celebrations this year, its organising committee announced recently.