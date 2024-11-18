Watch: RAK ruler arrives in China's Guangdong on four-day visit

Photo: File

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has arrived in Guangdong province for a four-day visit during which the Emirate will sign an agreement with China's most populous province and the visiting delegation will take part in a number of business meetings and cultural activities.

Watch video here:

Sheikh Saud will lead a Ras Al Khaimah delegation to sign a cooperation agreement with Guangdong in the Province's capital of Guangzhou, in the presence of the Guangdong Governor Wang Weizhong. The agreement will focus on promoting exchange and cooperation in the areas of digital economy; scientific and technological innovation; advanced manufacturing; smart cities; and culture and tourism.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

During the trip, the RAK ruler will also hold a meeting with the leadership of Sun Yat-sen University, a public research university in Guangzhou, in addition to participating in a Q&A session with students at the university, and visiting cultural areas of the city, including Yong Qing Fang historical area.