Watch: Rain, hail in many parts of UAE; orange alert issued

In respite from sweltering heat, several parts of the UAE received moderate to heavy rainfall and also small hail on Monday. According to the National Center of Meteorology, there was heavy rain and some hail in Wadi Hilo in Sharjah.
The Kalba Shokah Road in the Eastern Region witnessed moderate rainfall while light rain fell in areas around Shawka-Al Muinai Road at Ras Al Kaimah.
Meanwhile, the weather department issued an orange alert for convective clouds formation associated with rainfall and fresh winds at times causing blowing dust.
The wind speed is likely to be 40 km/hour. The alert, which is sent out when extreme weather events are expected with residents advised to be on prepared, is from 5:30pm until 8:30pm.
