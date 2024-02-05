Watch: Police forces gather from across the world for UAE SWAT Challenge

KT Photos: Waad Barakat

The UAE SWAT Challenge unfolds with a symphony of action and adrenaline. Within the desert, the air crackles with excitement as top police forces from around the world converge on the arena. The stage is set for a breathtaking display of skill, teamwork, and sheer determination.

The anticipation is palpable, and a collective breath is held as the countdown begins. As teams gather, the atmosphere is electric. Snipers perch on high vantage points, their keen eyes scanning the horizon for any sign of movement. Shotguns are meticulously loaded, their deadly payloads ready to be unleashed.

Amidst the chaos, the all-female SWAT teams from Dubai Police stand tall, defying stereotypes and pushing boundaries. Lt. Afra Al Nuaimi expressed the significance of their presence, stating, "This is the biggest challenge for us, especially as a women's force. Our efforts and the guidance of our trainers have given us the confidence to be here today."

With every shot they take, they shatter glass ceilings and pave the way for future generations of women in law enforcement. "Last year, we participated as the only female SWAT team, which opened opportunities for others to join. We can see a good turnout from other female teams from different countries like Thailand. Today we have five female teams in the SWAT challenge,” she told Khaleej Times.

The challenges commence with a thunderous roar. The teams work in perfect unison, their movements fluid and precise. Shrieks of urgency pierce the air as they navigate the obstacles, dodging and weaving with lightning reflexes. Beads of sweat roll down their faces, a testament to the intense physical exertion and mental focus required to overcome each obstacle.

Among the participants is the Royal Thai Police, which has sent three teams, including both male and female squads. This was the first time the female team had participated and they demonstrated their skills in the assault event.

“We’ve been preparing for three months at the camp all day every day. We didn’t even take time off during the new year," a Royal Thai police member told Khaleej Times.

In the tactical operation challenge, the teams demonstrate unwavering resolve. They strategise and communicate, leaving no room for error. The sound of gunfire echoes through the arena as shots are fired, hitting their targets with deadly accuracy. But the wind, a relentless adversary, plays havoc with their aim, leaving tearful frustrations in its wake.

Another team making its debut in both the UAE and the SWAT Challenge is the London Police from Canada. The team has been practicing for months in preparation for this event and is embracing the opportunity to identify their strengths and weaknesses.

Despite not achieving a high score in the first event, they are determined to learn from the experience and return home better equipped.

“We have been practicing for months now. We didn’t get a good score after the first event but that’s why we are here right? To see what our strengths are but also our weaknesses. To go back home and get better,” said Scott Guilford, superintendent of the London police emergency response unit, Canada.

However, the UAE SWAT Challenge is not confined to the physical realm alone. In a groundbreaking move, an esports section has been introduced, where teams will compete in popular games such as 'Valorant' and 'Counter-Strike 2', with a prize pool of Dh25,000 awarded to each winner. The teams engage in virtual battles, their fingers dancing across keyboards and controllers, displaying the same intensity and determination found in the physical challenges.

Beyond the competition, the UAE SWAT Challenge has become a melting pot of cultures and backgrounds. Visitors from all walks of life came to witness the inspiring displays of skill and dedication. Families come together, children wide-eyed with admiration, as they witness the heroes in uniform and take part in the virtual excitement of video games.

Munira Ishak, a Malaysian expat, and her husband Angelo Todaro, an Italian expat residing in the UAE for eight years, said, “We heard about the challenge online on social media, and we thought it was a perfect opportunity to spend quality time with the children. They can see the challenges and police forces in uniform and play some video games."

