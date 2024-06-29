Watch: Philippine first lady visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Photo & Video: WAM

Philippine first lady Louise Araneta-Marcos visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

The first lady was accompanied by Alfonso Ferdinand, Ambassador of the Philippines to the UAE, and Mohamed Obaid Alqataam Alzaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Philippines, alongside Dr. Yousef Al Obaidli, Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi,

During the tour, the delegation were briefed about the mosque's noble message that highlights values of coexistence, tolerance, and openness to other cultures, inspired by the late Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's rich legacy.

They also learned about the mosque's leading role in highlighting the Islamic culture's true essence and promoting cross-cultural communication worldwide.

At the end of the visit, the guest was presented with two of the Centre's distinctive publications. The first titled Spaces of Light, showcasing the winning photographs in the Spaces of Light photography award, annually organised by the Centre in celebration of the scenic aesthetics and visual culture of the mosque, and another copy of a book titled Houses of God about places of worship in the Islamic history.