Watch: Palestinians say 'Shukran Emarat' as 87 tonnes of aid, Eid clothing air dropped in Gaza

The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence announced the successful completion of the 32nd 'Birds of Goodness' airdrop operation, delivering 87 tonnes of humanitarian aid and Eid clothing to northern Gaza.

Five aircraft, including two C17s from the UAE Air Force and two C295s and one C130 aircraft from the Egyptian Air Force, participated in the airdrop.

The airdropped supplies encompassed essential food items alongside special Eid clothing parcels for families. These parcels contained clothes, toys, sweets, and various products for all family members. The mission aimed to address the needs of the Palestinian people in Gaza during Eid Al Fitr, fostering hope and joy while alleviating their hardships.

Palestinians thanked the UAE after receiving the aid and said: "Shukran, Emarat."

The operation targeted isolated areas in northern Gaza that are difficult to access by land. The total amount of aid delivered since the launch of 'Birds of Goodness' has reached 2025 tonnes of food and relief supplies.

This brings the total amount of aid sent by the UAE to northern Gaza to over 2,395 tonnes, including both land shipments through the Kerem Shalom crossing and airdrops via 'Birds of Goodness.'

The 'Birds of Goodness' campaign is part of Operation 'Chivalrous Knight 3' to support the Palestinian people in Gaza.

