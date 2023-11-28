Watch: Pakistan caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Photos & Video: WAM

Published: Tue 28 Nov 2023, 7:18 PM

Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by the Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, and the UAE Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and the accompanying delegation began his tour by visiting the tomb of the Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who promoted tolerance, coexistence and peace throughout the world, followed by the mosque's halls and sections, where he was briefed by cultural specialists about its mission to spread the values of coexistence, tolerance and acceptance, as promoted by the Founding Father.

While exploring the mosque's Islamic architecture, he also was told about its history and its role in showcasing Islamic culture and reinforcing international cultural dialogue.

At the end of the visit, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque officials offered Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar a copy of the book, entitled, 'Spaces of Light', which it published, as well as another book, 'Houses of Allah', which explains the history of famous mosques, including the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Watch the video here:

