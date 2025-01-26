Watch: Man injured in bike accident in Sharjah airlifted to hospital

A 36-year-old man, who sustained moderate injuries in a motorcycle accident, was airlifted to a hospital.

The emergency evacuation was carried out by the air ambulance crews of the Air Wing Department in the General Directorate of Security Support at the Ministry of Interior.

Watch the evacuation video:

The accident involving the Asian expat took place in Sharjah s Al Badayer area.

The evacuation operation was initiated after the Air Wing’s Operations Room intimated about the accident from the General Command of Sharjah Police.

The injured man was promptly airlifted to Al Dhaid Hospital for necessary medical treatment.