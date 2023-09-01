Watch: 'Jawan' trailer lights up Burj Khalifa, Shah Rukh Khan enthralls fans with his dance moves

Published: Fri 1 Sep 2023, 11:21 AM

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Dubai have a connection that is well-known to all. As King Khan's 'Jawan' film is all set to hit theatres soon, the city is leaving no stone unturned to create a frenzy among fans.

On Thursday, SRK visited Dubai to promote 'Jawan' with director Atlee and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. And guess what? The trailer for his much-awaited action flick was played at the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa. Fans gathered in big numbers to watch this iconic moment in SRK's presence.

As a sweet treat to fans, the superstar also took over the dance floor and grooved to his songs 'Chaleya' and 'Zinda Banda' from Jawan.

Take a look at the viral videos posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Burj Khalifa was lit with Khan's upcoming movie's trailer, as fans cheered on.

Dressed up in a black T-shirt and matching denims paired with a red jacket and sunglasses, SRK looked uber cool while he promoted the film in Dubai.

The megastar took to the stage to show off his moves, as he danced to Zinda Banda with a crew behind him.

The star even took a dhow cruise as he waved towards his fans from the waters.

UAE fans flocked to the mall, as roars were heard from the large crowd present to get a glimpse of their favourite star.

This is not the actor's first film whose trailer was showcased at Burj Khalifa. Earlier in January 2023, 'Pathaan' trailer was also played there amidst fanfare.

Before Dubai, SRK attended a pre-release event in Chennai and also paid obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

Helmed by Atlee, 'Jawan' also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Deepika Padukone has a special role in the movie, which will hit the cinema halls on September 7. Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Eijaz Khan and Ridhi Dogra are also a part of the cast.

