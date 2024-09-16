E-Paper

Watch: How UAE's Sultan Al Neyadi learnt to walk again after 6 months in space

The Minister of Youth shared some exercises — from walking to fitness and balance training — integral to his reconditioning programme

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 8:13 PM

Last updated: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 10:05 PM

It has been more than a year since Sultan Al Neyadi made history with a six-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Al Neyadi, who is currently UAE's Youth Minister, had blasted off on March 3, 2023, to complete what is the longest Arab space mission.

Soon after his return with other members of the NASA Space-X Crew-6, Al Neyadi was subjected to a post-flight reconditioning programme to address health problems or injuries and restore his physical condition to pre-flight levels.


On Monday, the 43-year-old Emirati shared his exercise regimen elaborating how he adjusted to life on Earth, learnt walking and regained his fitness and balance, after spending 186 days on the ISS.

"The period of returning to normal life I experienced this time last year was not easy, after spending six months in space," Al Neyadi wrote on Instagram.

"I am excited to share with you some of the exercises that were integral to my post-flight reconditioning programme - from walking exercises to fitness and balance training."

Watch the video here:

Earlier, on the first anniversary of the historic event, the astronaut had taken to X to write: “A year ago, I experienced my first moments aboard the ISS. I still recall each moment in microgravity with the crew. This anniversary also comes just two days before the graduation of Astronaut Nora and Astronaut Al Mulla from NASA’s Astronaut Candidate Class. The journey continues."

Al Neyadi was appointed the Minister of Youth earlier this year, a post he serves while carrying out his scientific and space-related duties.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had described Al Neyadi as "the one most keen to serve and advance the interests of the youth".

