Watch: Heavy showers, hail hit some parts of UAE

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 7:00 PM Last updated: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 7:17 PM

Some areas in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi experienced heavy showers and hail on Sunday evening even as temperature in other parts of the UAE remained above 40 degrees Celsius.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) had predicted generally clear weather for the day, with occasional partly cloudy skies, and a chance of rain for some areas.

In social media posts, the weather department informed about heavy rain with hail taking place in Al Shiwayb in Al Ain and heavy rain in East Al Madam in Sharjah.

Watch rain over Al Shiwayb in Al Ain:

Watch hail and thunderstorm in Al Shiwayb: