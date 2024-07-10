Watch: Heavy rain, hail in some areas of UAE bring respite from summer heat

Heavy showers in Al Ain on Friday evening. Photo: Screengrab/@Storm_centre

Published: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 6:53 PM Last updated: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 7:16 PM

In a respite from sweltering summer heat, some areas in Al Ain city in UAE are witnessing heavy showers along with hail, the National Centre of Meteorology posted on social media platforms on Wednesday around 6.15pm.

Temperatures have been soaring across the UAE, and the country recorded a new high on Tuesday, with mercury touching 50.8℃. This was recorded at 3.45pm on July 9, local time, according to the NCM.

The Abu Dhabi Police have called on drivers to be careful given the weather conditions, and to adhere to the variable speed limit shown on the signs and electronic information boards.