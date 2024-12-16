Watch: Global Village lights its famous 21-metre-high festive tree

Festive tree lighting ceremony at Global Village. Photos: Supplied

Global Village, one of Dubai's most popular family destinations, has ushered in the festive season with its famous festive tree lighting ceremony.

The 21-metre-high tree is adorned with beautifully seasonal decorations, guarded by Santa and his trusted elves, who represent cultures from across the world.

Watch video here:

The celebrations at the park will continue through the New Year, concluding on Sunday, January 5, 2025.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The traditional tree lighting was highlighted by the grand arrival of Santa and his Elves, who made their entrance onto a stage built beside the tree.

The performance featured a brief speech by Santa, set against a backdrop of themed-music, white confetti, snow and bubbles.

Children had the opportunity to meet-and-greet Santa and his helpers, while families were delighted with the chance to capture memorable photos and videos beneath the tree, embellished with beautiful decorations at the Celebration Walk.