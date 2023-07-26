Watch: Giant Barbie comes to life next to Burj Khalifa in viral video

Dubai: 8-year-old Iraqi girl in viral video to meet Sheikh Mohammed today after receiving gift of horses
The Barbie fever has taken over the world. From pink products being outsold everywhere to memes erupting off the internet, the doll has given a new meaning to the word 'mania'.
Dubai has added its own take to the global fever. A video of the doll is going viral on the internet, as she is seen next to the country's own icon, Burj khalifa.
In the video, shared on Instagram, a gigantic Barbie doll comes to life and steps out of her Mattel box with the world’s tallest building visible in the background. She is seen wearing a jumpsuit, black heels, and a pair of white-framed cat-eye sunglasses.
“Hi Barbie, are you looking for Ken?” the caption read.
Now before you start scratching your head, and looking it up online, let us tell you that the doll is not real, but the result of computer graphics. The CGI video has been created and shared by a regional creative content agency named Eye Studio.
The clip has amassed 3.5 million views on Instagram, where many seemed impressed by the giant CGI Barbie doll.
"Dubai always out-do themselves," a user wrote.
Another said, “The marketing team of Barbie needs a standing ovation."
Some highlighted that the doll looked similar to singer Taylor Swift. "It's Taylor Swift duh…With that blank space sunglasses and that hair front bangs with a braid like folklore, body suit...Yes, Taylor Swift," a comment read.
Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, was released on July 21 in most countries. However, the film is expected to be released in UAE next month.
Barbie has collected $162 million over the July 21-23 weekend in North America and earned $337 globally, according to international media reports.
Another film which dominated the box office was Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, and Matt Damon, among others.
