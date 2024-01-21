Watch: Ed Sheeran explores UAE desert, meets with school kids

Published: Sun 21 Jan 2024, 12:55 PM Last updated: Sun 21 Jan 2024, 1:55 PM

As fans recover from concert hangover after a spectacular two-day show in Dubai by Ed Sheeran, the star didn't miss a minute to do his own little exploring while in the UAE.

It wasn't only fans who made memories over the weekend through the artist's music and stage presence, but the singer himself who caught Dubai residents' attention as he indulged himself in memorable activities.

From inspiring young budding learners to hanging out with a camel, here's what the Shape of You singer did during his time in the Emirates.

Singing with school kids

The star swung by Art of Guitar, a musical instrument store in Dubai, where he spent time singing and answering school kids' questions.

In videos shared by the artist and the store, children were seen staring in awe as the singer entered the space and joined them in playing the guitar, while singing nostalgic hits like Perfect and Shape of You. Later on the little ones huddled around him as he signed their caps and guitars.

Cruising through the desert

The British singer headed over to Abu Dhabi's Empty Quarter after his first concert day in Dubai on January 19, where he experienced the UAE's sunny skies and vast dunes. Not only that, he also met a camel! Scroll down to watch the video.

In a video shared on his Instagram, Ed spoke about his thoughts on the desert. "I don't think the desert was made for ginger people," he joked on camera.

Remembering his time at the concert, the star had only good to say about his fans. "I have never felt an energy like that."

"They were loud in the points they needed to be loud and quiet in the point they needed to be quiet. It was such an amazing show."

He revealed he had been to Dubai before a couple of times, as a regular tourist and for tours.

On Tiktok, the singer posted a funny video following a latest trend among GenZ, which he began by applying sunscreen as they Sun shone down on him.

His tips on three things to bring to the desert - an umbrella, a bottle of water and of course — a camel.

