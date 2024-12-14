Watch: Dubai Ruler’s grandson presents Sword of Honour to Sheikh Mohammed after UK military graduation

The prestigious Sword of Honour is sponsored by the State of Kuwait in memory of Sheikh Ali Al Sabah
Photos: Dubai Media Office
Sheikh Mohammed's grandson on Saturday presented his Sword of Honour to the Dubai Ruler after graduating with flying colours from the renowned Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) in the UK.
Sheikh Mohammed's grandson, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, was recently awarded the Sword of Honour for being the best Cadet in RMAS’s Commissioning Course 241, which includes a diverse group of international Officer Cadets.
The prestigious Sword of Honour is sponsored by the State of Kuwait in memory of Sheikh Ali Al Sabah, marking a significant milestone in his military journey and further cementing his place among the elite.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
During a meeting at the Al Marmoom Rest House on Saturday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai congratulated his grandson and expressed pride in his remarkable achievements.
A video shared by the Dubai Media Office captures a heartwarming moment when the Dubai Rule's grandson after marching in front of Sheikh Mohammed, kisses his sword as a sign of respect. The Dubai Ruler then acknowledges his grandson with a salute, and the two share an embrace. The video also shows Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed proudly presenting his Sword of Honour to his grandfather.
Watch the video here as shared by Dubai Media office:
In his remarks, Sheikh Mohammed’s grandson thanked his grandfather for instilling values of patriotism and national progress. He noted that these have been a guiding force throughout his academic journey and pursuit of excellence.
The Dubai Ruler's grandson is the first Emirati to achieve both the International Sword for the best international cadet; and the International Award for best overall results in military, academic and practical studies, simultaneously, according to Sheikh Hamdan's social media post on Friday.
In a heartwarming twist, the Dubai Ruler’s grandson now follows in the footsteps of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, who graduated from RMAS back in April 1979. Sheikh Mohamed’s time at Sandhurst was pivotal in shaping his distinguished military career. At the academy, he received training in armour, helicopter flying, tactical flying, and paratrooper skills.
Upon completing his studies, Sheikh Mohamed returned to the UAE to join the Officers' Training Course in Sharjah. Over the years, he has held numerous high-ranking roles within the UAE military, starting as an officer in the Amiri Guard — the country’s elite security force — and later as a pilot in the UAE Air Force. His leadership extended to becoming the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
Renowned globally, Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, commonly known as Sandhurst, has trained members of distinguished families from around the world, including many from the UAE's royal families, before they embark on their military careers. Its legacy of excellence continues to attract aspiring leaders from across the globe.
The military academy is one of the UK’s most prestigious military academies and serves as the primary officer training centre for the British Army. Located in the town of Sandhurst, Berkshire, its ceremonial entrance is in Camberley, Surrey, southwest of London.
ALSO READ: