Watch: Dubai roundabouts get stunning new designs, art installations; how many have you spotted?

Published: Sun 24 Sep 2023, 12:25 PM Last updated: Sun 24 Sep 2023, 10:04 PM

If you have driven around Dubai, you may have noticed new designs on some landmark roundabouts. That’s because Dubai Municipality (DM) has completed the beautification works for four roundabouts in the emirate namely the Al Raqa, Nad Al Sheba, Nad Al Hamar, and Al Khawaneej roundabouts.

An initiative aimed at enhancing the visual aesthetics of emirate, this beautification is part of the ‘Art in Public Spaces’ strategy, designed to transform Dubai into an open, universal, and accessible art destination.

This project is one of the many undertaken by the municipality to enhance the aesthetic aspects of public spaces through artistic designs in Dubai.

Earlier this month DM had also revamped the iconic Clock Tower roundabout to include new floors and a state-of-the-art water fountain combined with 3D lighting systems.

Designs

The new design of Al Warqa Roundabout draws its inspiration from the area's name, Al Warqa which translates into leaf. It features a central structure adorned with intricate leaf bird design encircling the roundabout's ring. This central structure stands at a height of 3.5 meters.

Similarly, the design of Nad Al Hamar Roundabout is also influenced by the area's name and visually resembles rose petals reflecting the contours of the red dunes nearby. This design, with heights ranging from 1.9 to 2.9 meters, evokes the beauty of Nad Al-Hamar Garden.

In the case of Nad Al Sheba Roundabout, it takes its concept from the term NAD, which symbolizes the elevated earthy hills in the region. The roundabout's configuration mirrors the rhythmic patterns of ocean waves, with heights varying from 0.6 to 2.0 meters.

Meanwhile, the Al Khawaneej Roundabout derives its inspiration from the area's name, associated with a freshwater well known as Al Khawaneej. This 3-meter-tall roundabout showcases a farm inspired by the desert agricultural heritage of the local inhabitants, reflecting their essential trade and cultural practices.

Watch the video here:

The municipality also planted various flowers and shrubs across these roundabouts including Sesuvium, Pennisetum, Bougainvillea, Ruellia, and other seasonal flowers.

In addition to this, DM carried out works across the emirate including planting flowers along main streets and roads and beautifying neighbourhood roundabouts.

ALSO READ: