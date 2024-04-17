Watch: Dubai expat saves 5 lives in dramatic flood rescue captured on camera

Published: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 8:12 PM

Shahvez Khan, a trainee audit in Dubai, has captured the hearts of many with his brave actions during Tuesday's unprecedented flood. Esha D Souza, CEO and Partner at Corporate Group, shared a gripping video on LinkedIn, showcasing her teammate's daring rescue mission.

The video reveals Khan scaling the roof of an SUV with a hammer, smashing through its glass roof to reach five individuals trapped inside a submerged truck.

Esha recounted how Khan, while walking around the area during heavy rainfall, spotted a yellow truck partially submerged near the City Walk underpass. Concerned if anyone was inside, he approached and heard faint thumping sounds coming from within the vehicle.

Without hesitation, Khan leaped into the water and swam to the truck, discovering people desperately trying to break free. With the assistance of three bystanders, Khan successfully pried open the rooftop and pulled all five occupants to safety, just moments before the truck was completely submerged.

"As the sunroof broke, they took the passengers out, and the passengers were in tears of joy and thanked them intensely for saving their lives," shared Esha. Despite sustaining minor injuries when he jumped into the water, Khan's joy in saving lives overshadowed any discomfort.

"True heroism is remarkably sober, very undramatic. It is not the urge to surpass all others at whatever cost but the urge to serve others at whatever cost," said Esha.

"We are honoured to have him as a member of our team, and we stand behind him as a true hero," she added. "Shahvez's courage and selflessness serve as an inspiration to all of us, reminding us of the importance of standing up for what is right and helping those in need."

Residents across Dubai have lauded Khan's bravery and quick thinking, with many calling for bravery medals for his courageous act. The Empower Group also expressed gratitude, stating, "Shahvez Khan's act of courage and selflessness is truly inspiring. Thank you for sharing this incredible story, Esha.

It's moments like these that remind us of the power of community and the importance of helping one another in times of need."

