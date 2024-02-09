Watch: Children sit on moving car roofs, hang out of windows; Dubai Police issue warning

Photos: Supplied

Published: Fri 9 Feb 2024, 1:36 PM

The weather is fine and it’s good to put the car window down and feel the wind rush by as you drive. But it’s a different story when you stick out your head or any part of your body while on the go.

This is a road safety violation that can get a motorist Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points, and the vehicle can be impounded for 60 days. On top of that, the owner must shell out another Dh50,000 to get the impounded vehicle release, Dubai Police warned in a video they shared on Friday.

Dubai Police noted five injuries were recorded last year resulting from individuals falling from moving vehicles. A total of 1,183 violations were registered and 707 vehicles were impounded after drivers were caught driving “in a manner endangering their own lives and the lives of others.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said dangerous practices include “sticking out one’s head or exposing any part of body out the window; standing out of the sunroof, and sitting on the roof while a vehicle is moving.”

Watch the video below:

He added many road accidents are preventable “if only motorists, passengers and pedestrians will comply with traffic laws and regulations.”

Dubai Police said they will strictly the law to prevent all types of violations to ensure the safety of all road users. They also appealed to the public to report any road safety violations through the "Police Eye" service in the Dubai Police app or by contacting the "We Are All Police" service at 901.

ALSO READ: