Watch: Another cool attraction rises among Dubai's floating marvels

Some squares depict the beauty of the desert, while others convey the nuanced meanings of home, community, family, and future
From the floating bridge and houses to restaurants in Dubai, another really cool floating attraction has been launched — a floating cafe.
Dreams Boat has created special floating cafés that are like small restaurants floating on the water. These cafés have two special spots — one near Vilaggio Versace Hotel in Jaddaf Waterfront, and the other at D-Marin in Business Bay.
A really fancy open boat with a couch on three sides and a center table, it gives the feeling of an open-deck restaurant. With contemporary furnishings, the interior appears exquisite. Everything is beautiful, and the lighting is comfortable and gentle.
The first cafe adventure starts at the Vilaggio Versace hotel in Jaddaf Waterfront, and moves along a calm Dubai canal, showing passengers beautiful sights. Then, it comes back to the Jameel Art Center before going back to the deck.
The second café is at D-Marin in Business Bay. This journey lets you see the views of the Dubai skyline and the famous Burj Khalifa as the café glides through the water. Then, it returns to the D-Marine spot.
Dreams Boat plans to add more of these floating cafes at Dubai Creek Harbor in October, giving people even more chances for fun.
But here's the coolest part — the cafe can slowly turn around in a circle! This means that while you eat, you get to see all the amazing buildings in Dubai from different angles.
These floating cafes can hold up to nine people and the ride lasts around 45 minutes. There are two prices — one is for 1 to 2 people and costs Dh450, and the other is for 3 to 6 people and is Dh550. This pricing is special for the summer.
The cafes are open from 6pm until 1am and offer tasty things to eat and drink like water, soft drinks, coffee, tea, dry fruits, nuts, halwa Omani, dates, mamool (a sweet treat), and chips.
The boats are powered by electricity and a captain is present at all times to steer, as well as manage other operations.
Lots of different people enjoy the cafés. Couples like them for romantic moments, families celebrate special times, businesses have meetings there, and individuals go for amazing views of Dubai.
ALSO READ:
Some squares depict the beauty of the desert, while others convey the nuanced meanings of home, community, family, and future
Shoppers can win cash, cars and gold with DSF raffles
Future rollouts of services will be introduced, simplifying procedures, making it safer and more secure, saving time and effort for customers
This step is expected to create around 12,000 jobs annually for UAE nationals in 2024 and 2025
The show is designed to minimise its environmental footprint to align with the commitment to the 'Year of Sustainability' as well as the objectives of COP28
DSF campaign has been announced allowing residents and visitors to enter the draw upon purchase of jewellery at a variety of outlets
Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car this month
Move aligns with Sheikh Saud's commitment to providing those released with an opportunity to begin anew