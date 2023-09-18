Watch: Abu Dhabi's iconic landmarks light up ahead of Sultan AlNeyadi's return to UAE

Screengrab from video

Published: Mon 18 Sep 2023, 11:31 AM

UAE is gearing up to give astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi a hero's welcome back to his country.

AlNeyadi is scheduled to arrive at Abu Dhabi today, after six months in space and two weeks in the US, recovering and readjusting to the Earth's gravity.

Last evening, buildings all over the Capital lit up with messages and photos welcoming Sultan AlNeyadi back to his home country. A video shared by Abu Dhabi Media Office shows the Mubadala Tower, the Adnoc building ,Khalifa University's campus entrance and Marina Mall's observation tower signalling the UAE astronaut's 'homecoming'.

Bridges and landmarks across the country had earlier lit up when he returned to Earth as well.

Watch the video here:

Follow the return LIVE

Dubbed #SultanHomecoming, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) will stream AlNeyadi’s return to the UAE live from 5.30pm.

A Khaleej Times team will be on the ground to give a blow-by-blow account of his triumphant homecoming on its digital and social media platforms.

