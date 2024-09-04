Watch: Abu Dhabi observatory captures asteroid in UAE skies before it collided with Earth

Sheikh Sultan also revealed plans for new, high-level sports institutions dedicated to women
The Al Khatem Astronomical Observatory in Abu Dhabi captured the asteroid 2024 RW1 as it passed UAE skies — just an hour before it collided with Earth.
The images were captured by observer Mohammed Awda between 15:40 and 15:50 GMT, the Astronomy Centre tweeted.
The one-meter asteroid landed near Luzon Island in Philippines, according to several social media accounts. It was expected to land at 16.39 UTC (8.39pm UAE time), according to the European Space Agency.
The International Meteor Organisation said 2024 RW1 (earlier referred to as CAQTDL2) will have no real impact and cause no damage either.
The ESA said the celestial body is expected to burn up upon atmospheric entry creating a fireball. Its visibility is likely to be severely limited due to Typhoon Yagi and the ongoing Southwest Monsoon.
The asteroid's trajectory as it will collide with Earth is shown in the map:
