Watch: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince offers own drink to elderly citizen; heartwarming reaction goes viral

UAE leaders are well-known for their humble demeanour among residents, often winning hearts with their touching acts.
Just last week, the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was spotted stopping for a selfie with a resident in a viral video, as he casually strolled through the mall.
It is no surprise then that the down-to-earth leader's eldest son, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan — Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince — should take after his father.
On Sunday, the Crown Prince visited Emirati brothers Ali, Obaid and Hamad Salem Belhabala Al Ketbi at the Al Foah mourning majlis in Al Ain to offer his condolences on the passing of their mother. While there, Sheikh Khaled was offered a beverage, which he instinctively passes on to the elderly citizen seated on his right after thanking the young man who served him.
It's the citizen's reaction that has gone viral, as he places a hand over his heart, closes his eyes and smiles, visibly touched by the modest and respectful gesture of the Crown Prince. Sheikh Khaled responds by taking the elderly man's hand and warmly insisting he receive the cup, while he is quickly served another of his own.
Watch the touching video here:
Values of hospitality and modesty are deeply rooted in the Emirati culture and Sheikh Khaled's simple gesture demonstrating these core traits won the hearts of netizens online, with his name trending on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday morning as the video clip was widely shared.
Other pictures shared from the gathering show the Crown Prince meeting other members of the family. He spread smiles across young boys' faces as he greeted them and shook their hands.
