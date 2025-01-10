Watch: 4WD flips, minivan crashes; UAE police warn against distracted driving

In a shocking video shared by Abu Dhabi Police, the authority has attempted to highlight the dangers of distracted driving.

Several clips show major traffic accidents caused by distracted driving. In the first instance shown, a saloon car crashes into a 4-wheel drive slowed down by traffic, causing it to flip over in a multiple-car collision.

In another instance, a car collides with a minivan, sending it crashing into the roadside barrier. Another incident shows a 4-wheel drive spinning out of control and crashing into a barrier all by itself.

A police officer then shows up on the screen to explain how distracted driving can endanger lives of motorists. "A brief lapse in focus can lead to a catastrophe," he says, urging motorists to remain attentive while driving to avoid surprises.