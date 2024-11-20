Watch: 10-year-old UAE girl's dream fulfilled after becoming fighter pilot for a day

Photo: Screengrab/@modgovae

A 10-year-old girl had her wish of becoming a fighter pilot fulfilled, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The girl got to live her dream for a day.

In a heartwarming initiative, the Foundation, in collaboration with the UAE's Ministry of Defence, fulfilled the wish of young Fatima Abdullah Al Kaabi, to experience a day as a fighter pilot.

Brigadier General Yousef Abdullah Al Kaabi, Commander of the Joint Aviation, and Mona Al Jaber, Member of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation, received Fatima, made her dream a reality.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Fatima wore the official uniform and joined the Air Force personnel who accompanied her during her tour in a number of activities, including a tour of the aircraft, a flight simulation experience, and a display of some basic manoeuvres. Fatima's courage and determination inspired everyone around her, confirming the resilience of children even in the face of difficult health challenges.

Watch the video below: