'Wasted 2 years of my life': More UAE expats accuse Canada immigration firm of 'fraud'

Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 1:48 PM

Several UAE residents have come forward with complaints after a recent report highlighted the ordeal of a Sharjah couple who camped out in a Dubai immigration firm’s office for four days after they refused to keep their word.

Khaleej Times has been inundated with similar complaints from clients alleging fraud and unfulfilled promises by the company, located in Al Rigga, Deira.

Mounting allegations

Several individuals from various countries have come forward, sharing accounts of how their immigration dreams were shattered after paying substantial sums of money to the firm. Many have requested anonymity due to ongoing legal proceedings and fear of retaliation.

On Sunday, Khaleej Times reported how RB and his wife SB camped out in the firm's fifth-floor office in Plaza Building after the company allegedly failed to secure their permanent residency in Canada, despite CAD40,000 (approximately Dh106,958) in upfront payments over three years.

An Indian woman in Abu Dhabi said she resorted to similar measures during Ramadan this year after her requests for a refund were met with silence. “I rolled up my prayer mat and drove down from the capital, spending the entire day in their office, offering my prayers there. I stayed almost until it was time to break my fast, hoping they would respond,” she recounted.

Broken promises, legal struggles

Mudassir Ahmed, an Indian national, recounted how he paid the company Dh40,000 in two instalments, beginning his process in early 2020 with the promise of employment in Canada within a year. “Unfortunately, that never materialised,” he said. Mudassir has considered legal action but remains hesitant after a criminal lawyer in Dubai demanded $500 merely to send a legal notice.

Christofer Pereira from Doha, Qatar said he paid Dh65,000 to the company and filed for a refund in February 2024. Although the owner promised to refund the money by May, only Dh10,450 was returned. “The next payment never happened. We are suffering from false promises,” Pereira said. "I am weighing legal action."

Similar stories have emerged from around the UAE, Asif Baig, a resident, shared his plight. He paid Dh60,000 and was promised a refund in six instalments starting from May 2024. However, none of these payments were made. Asif has now filed a legal suit with Dubai courts. A Pakistani couple who paid Dh40,000 has also moved to court.