Want to race on snow? Dubai to host Ice Obstacle Challenge on September 22

Ski Dubai and the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) have announced the opening of the registration process for the 15th Ice Obstacle Challenge Championship (Snow Challenge), which is scheduled to be be held on Sunday, September 22.

Organised by Dubai Sports Council and Majid Al Futtaim Company, the popular annual event will be held at the Ski Dubai Snow Hall located in the Mall of the Emirates, one of Dubai’s prime destinations that has won the award for the best indoor ski resort in the world.

Registration for this special event will continue till Thursday (September 19), and those wishing to participate will have to hurry to register and reserve their places in this special race through the Premier Online website via the link: https://www.premieronline.com/event/ice_warrior_challenge_15th_edition_7102.

The race includes between 20 to 22 ice obstacles that constitute the peak of excitement and challenge, which have been designed on a track extending 3.5 kms.

Organisers are expecting a tough fight for top honours as participants will pass a group of different challenges that add more strength and excitement to the competitions. Participants can look forward to, compete in climbing, rolling and running on ice, at a temperature of 4 degrees below zero.

The ‘Ice Challenge’ continues to attract participants from different age groups for men and women from 15 to 60 years. There will be three competitive categories, namely the Elite category, in which competition is limited to men and women who can complete the challenge in less than 25 minutes; the Individual category open to mixed amateurs of all fitness levels and the Team category, in which groups of five people will participate and contribute to enhancing cooperation skills among team members.